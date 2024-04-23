Oil Prices and the Pakistani Economy

Pakistan with per capita consumption of 41.9 gallons of oil is the 33rd larg­est oil consumer in the world. Trans­portation, industry, and energy are the three main uses of petroleum in Pakistan. In Pakistan, the transport sector, power sector and energy sector use 60%, 32%, and 8% of petroleum (Man­soor Ahmed Korai, 2010).

Most of the huge hydrocarbon po­tential still remains untapped in Paki­stan. The technical assessment showed 1,515 million barrels of oil as initial re­coverable reserves. Due to the large sedi­mentary area, only 1,123 exploration wells and 1,496 development/appraisal wells have been drilled till December 2021 with an aver­age drilling density of 3 wells/square kilome­ters. The success rate of discoveries is quite in­triguing in Pakistan with a ratio of 1:2.8. Indus Basin concentrates about 95% of wells where­as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Off-shore and Balu­chistan area is virtually unexplored (Govern­ment of Pakistan (Finance Division), 2020).

It is evident that the recent escalation in the Iran-Israel war will likely to cause more sanctions on Iran and if there is any disrup­tion in the supply of oil by Iran, it will likely impact the global WTI and US Brent prices soaring more than $100 or $120 since it is the third largest producer of oil among the OPEC countries. The prices of these oil indi­ces have already risen by 17-19% in the in­ternational market and have negatively im­pacted DOW and S&P.

The indigenous oil production of Pakistan meets only 1/5th of current oil demands while the rest is met through imports leading to higher costs. This means that Pakistan will suffer a greater current account deficit in the coming months as the cost of import bill of petroleum products will keep rising based on international price indices.

The infrastructure of refineries in Pakistan for processing crude oil is underdeveloped, hence insufficient to meet the petroleum de­mands of the country. Due to deficiencies in refineries’ infrastructures, Pakistan bears higher-cost imports of refined oil. Further, being a developing country, Pakistan need more petroleum products in every sector.

Similarly, for oil-importing countries like Pakistan, an increase in oil prices leads to a depreciation of the exchange rate, which can be explained by the deterioration of the terms of trade and the increase in inflation­ary pressures. With inflation already above the 20% mark and policy rates hinging above 20%, any further inflationary pressures will have a significant impact on the exchange rate and it is highly likely, ER will cross the Rs300 mark. With tight monitoring from IMF and depleted reserves Pakistan cannot fol­low the artificial devaluation of PKR.

So further economic meltdown is expect­ed until and unless some robust measures are taken in order to shift our economy from heavy dependency on petroleum products. Recent measures have shown that Pakistan is looking forward towards making energy generation plants based on local coal rather than relying on imported coal.

Noor Ali

The writer is a freelance columnist.