Opposition, Treasury trade barbs in Punjab Assembly

ALLEGED RIGGING IN BY-ELECTIONS.

LAHORE - The Opposition and the Treasury traded barbs in the Punjab Assembly on Monday over the alleged rigging in Sunday’s by-elections, leading to premature adjournment of the House without completing the day’s agenda.

The government had convened the Assembly session to conduct a pre-budget debate to seek suggestions from the lawmakers for preparations of the upcoming provincial budget.

The Opposition lodged a strong protest on the Assembly floor against the alleged manipulation of election results and the police intervention in the voting process. Opposition lead­ers vowed to raise the issue of alleged rigging both inside and outside the Assembly as they marred the pro­ceedings raising slogans and creating disorder in the House.

There was uproar in the assembly over the alleged rigging in by-polls with both the government and oppo­sition members accusing each other of using unlawful means to get the de­sired results.

Opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bachhar announced that there would be protests inside and outside the as­sembly against the rigging. He raised the issue of getting signatures of poll­ing agents before time at some polling stations and police’s alleged interven­tion in the voting process. The oppo­sition leader also alleged that their polling agents were forced to leave the polling stations.

Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan of the Sun­ni Ittehad Council (SIC) alleged that the government had turned Punjab into a police state.

Responding to the allegations of the Opposition lawmakers, Punjab Min­ister for Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman said that the PTI’s voter did not come out on the polling day because it was con­testing elections under the banner of Sunni Ittehad Council.

He stated that the elections in Pun­jab were held in a transparent man­ner. “If the PTI’s voter didn’t turn up to cast their vote, it’s not our fault. The PTI voters weren’t willing to vote for the SIC”, he maintained. Mujtaba also cited the hooliganism by PTI workers in Narowal where a PML-N worker was killed. He recalled that during the PTI’s tenure, presiding of­ficers would disappear during poll­ing, but ultimately the PML-N would emerge victorious from there.

Opposition’s Farhat Abbas also came up with severe allegations of rigging in his speech. When the treasury members wanted to re­spond to his allegations, the opposi­tion pointed out a lack of quorum. Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chant­er adjourned the house for thirty minutes, but the Treasury failed to complete the quorum. The deputy speaker adjourned the sitting till Wednesday. Earlier, the session be­gan with a delay of two hours and thirty-three minutes. Newly-elected member Ijaz Alam Masih took his oath of membership.