Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Pak-Iran border is border of peace: COAS

Our Staff Reporter
April 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir met with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi on Monday.

The discussion primarily focused on matters of mutual interest, notably regional peace, stability, and border security, according to the ISPR. Both sides concurred on the necessity to bolster bilateral cooperation while jointly striving for regional stability and economic prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief described the Pak-Iran border as “the border of peace and friendship,” emphasising the need for improved coordination along the border to prevent terrorists from jeopardizing the longstanding brotherly relations between the two neighbouring countries.

President Ebrahim Raisi emphasized that by fostering cooperation between the two Armed Forces, Pakistan and Iran can attain peace and stability for both nations and the region.

