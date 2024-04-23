Pakistan faces significant challenges of pollution, climate change, salinity in water: Experts

HYDERABAD - Experts from Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) have highlighted that Pakistan, including Sindh was facing significant challenges such as pollution, cli­mate change and salinity in water. They emphasised that plastic pollution poses continuous harm to the environment, humans and animals. They made these remarks on the occasion of World Earth Day, with theme “Planet vs Plastic”, jointly organised by the Faculty of Crop Production and ORIC, in col­laboration with UI Greenmatric University Ranking Initiative here Monday. An awareness walk was also organized from the Crop Production faculty, which was attended by a large number of faculty, students and members of civil society. Addressing the event, Dean Dr Inayatullah Rajper mentioned that despite of making various efforts, a large portion of plastic enters the land, waterways, and oceans every year, causing adverse effects on the environment, water, land and human and animals’ health. He stated that Pakistan was also a major producer of plastic glob­ally and ensuring implementation of existing laws to control its usage is crucial. Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Registrar of Sindh Agriculture University, pointed out that Sindh was the most affected prov­ince by plastic pollution and diseases were also spreading due to plastic contamination and its use in food items. Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano, Director ORIC, emphasised that climate change, reduction in forest area, conversion of agricultural land into res­idential areas and coastal erosion were significant challenges. The event was attended by large num­ber of teachers, students and members of society, including Dr Aijaz Soomro, Dr Allah Wadhayo Gan­dahi, Dr Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Dr Saleem Masih, Dr Asia Akbar Panhwar, Dr Tahseen Fatima Miano, Dr Asadullah Mari, Dr Khalid Talpur and others.