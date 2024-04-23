Pakistan, Iran on same page to get modern education: President Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said both Pakistan and Iran are willing to work together to achieve a remarkable success in modern knowledge and skills.

He made this remark while visiting the Government College University, Lahore on the second day of his visit to Pakistan and was received by Vice Chancellor Dr Shazia Bashir.

On the occasion, Raisi said, “the trade relations between both neighbouring nations will be increased as they share deep historical, cultural, religious and civilizational ties.”

He said It is imperative to focus on the subject of science of technology as good result depend on the investment in education.

Heaping praise on the poet of the East, he highlighted that the works of Allama Iqbal were esteemed highly in Iran.

On the situation in Gaza, he said the resolution of the issue was significant not only for the Muslim community but for the whole world as thousands of Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.