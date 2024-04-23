Pakistan, Iran to enhance trade volume to $10b

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi hold delegation level talks in Islamabad n President Raisi says Pak-Iran trade volume not reflective of true potential n Both leaders agree on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism n Islamabad, Tehran call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza n 8 agreements, MoUs for cooperation signed n President Zardari, Raisi vow to work together to overcome challenges.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iran Monday decided to promote their bilateral relations in diverse fields including political, economic, trade and culture.

The understanding came at the delegation level talks between the two countries in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the Pakistani delegation while that of Iran by its President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

Later at a press stakeout, the Iranian President said both the countries have decided to enhance their trade volume to ten billion dollars.

The Iranian President also emphasised the need for promotion of trade and business activities in the border areas for the wellbeing of the peoples there.

Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said both Pakistan and Iran are determined to fight terrorism and other organized crimes. He expressed the hope that his visit to Pakistan will be a turning point regarding the expansion and promotion of bilateral relations between the great people of Pakistan and Iran.

In his remarks on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s firm commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Iran. He said time has come to transform our border areas into the ones of economic progress and prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Iran enjoy historic relations and these are deep rooted in common faith and culture. He was confident that the visit of Iranian President will further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Iran. The prime minister also commended the Iranian stance on Palestinian issue. He said Pakistan stands by the Palestinian people. He said the Muslim countries need to collectively raise voice from various forums in support of the Palestinian people.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the Iranian leadership for raising voice for the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He was confident that the day is not far when the Kashmiri people will also get their right to self-determination. On the occasion, both the leaders inaugurated the Iran Avenue, while President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi also planted a sapling at the premises of the Prime Minister House.

‘Agreements and MoUs’

Pakistan and Iran have signed eight agreements and MoUs for cooperation in diverse fields.

The agreements included cooperation in security, judicial assistance in civil matters and veterinary and animal health. The two countries signed an MOU for establishment of a special economic zone whilst another was signed for film exchanges and cooperation between Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Organization of Cinema and audio visual affairs of Iran.

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Ministry of Cooperatives, labours and social welfare of Iran as well as Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority and National Standards Organization of Iran also signed MOUs of cooperation. An MOU was also signed on legal cooperation. The ceremony was witnessed by the Iranian President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

‘President Zardari, President Raisi meeting’

Also, Pakistan and Iran have reiterated the resolve to further broaden mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas of common interest.

This resolve was expressed at a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and his Iranian counterpart Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in Islamabad on Monday. Both sides underscored the need for operationalising bilateral trade mechanisms to boost the volume of trade up to ten billion dollars.

They urged the need to work together to overcome the challenges being faced by the region.

Besides, they discussed key regional and global developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and strongly condemned Israel’s military aggression against the people of Gaza that had resulted in the killing of thousands of innocent Palestinians. He assured that Pakistan would consistently and unequivocally support the Palestinian cause.

Both the leaders reiterated the need for enhanced international endeavours to bring an end to Israeli suppression of the people of Gaza and for enhanced humanitarian relief and assistance.

Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan and Iran enjoy close fraternal ties based on shared religion, culture, and history, which need to be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

He thanked Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi for being the first Head of State to visit Pakistan after the general elections, which reflects the deep personal commitment of the Iranian President to Pakistan.

Pakistan President appreciated Iran’s principled stance and its consistent support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and their right to self-determination.

Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi emphasised the need for further expanding and consolidating bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest. He said the interest of the two brotherly countries call for further cementing economic, trade and cultural relations. Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi highlighted that both countries have enormous potential to increase bilateral trade to the level of ten billion dollars.

He appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support for their Palestinian brethren during the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

‘10 billion dollars trade volume in next five years’

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to increase the volume of bilateral trade to ten billion dollars in next five years. The understanding to this effect reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in Islamabad. The Ministers and senior officials from both sides were present in the meeting. The Iranian President, who arrived here on Monday on three-day official visit to Pakistan along with a high-powered delegation, said that the trade volume between the two brotherly countries was not reflective of the true potential and they wanted to increase it to US$10 billion annually in five years.

The two leaders discussed the entire range of bilateral relations and exchanged views on important regional and global developments. Underscoring the rich history of relations between Pakistan and Iran, the two leaders reaffirmed commitment to expand wide-ranging bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, energy, connectivity, culture and people-to-people contacts.

They also agreed to cooperate in developing joint approaches to confront common challenges including the threat of terrorism.

During the meeting, President Raisi and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed strong and unequivocal condemnation of the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation authorities in Gaza for over seven months.

The two leaders reiterated the call for international efforts to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, lifting of the siege and humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza.

The Prime Minister lauded the Iranian leadership, especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for Iran’s unequivocal and principled support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights.

‘Guard of Honour’

President of Iran Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Monday was given a Guard of Honour as he arrived here at the PM House to meet Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, along with his high-powered delegation.

President Raisi landed in the federal capital earlier in the morning for a three-day official visit accompanied by his spouse and a delegation comprising ministers and businessmen.

Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the visiting dignitary on his arrival at the venue of the formal welcome ceremony. The national anthems of both countries were played as the Iranian president stood at the salute dais along with the prime minister. The smartly turned-out contingents of the armed forces presented a guard of honor to President Raisi. PM Sharif and President Raisi planted a sapling at the lawns of the PM House in connection with the Earth Day.

Later, both the Iranian President Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for the tete-a-tete and delegation-level talks.

This marks the first visit by any head of state to Pakistan after the general elections in February 2024.

As the Iranian president landed at Nur Khan Airbase, a red carpet was rolled out to accord him a warm welcome. Federal Minister for Housing and Works, the minister-in-waiting, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada received the guest.

Clad in traditional attires, two children presented bouquet of flowers to the dignitary, who is accompanied by his spouse and a high level delegation comprising the foreign minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials as well as a large business delegation.

During the three-day visit, President Raisi will meet the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman of Senate and Speaker of National Assembly. He will also visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership.

Besides discussing regional and global developments, the two sides will have a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties and enhance cooperation in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts.

