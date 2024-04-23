Pakistan’s culture & cuisine attract audiences at Int’l Cultural Festival

BEIJING - Pakistani rice culture and traditional food attracted Chinese and international audiences at the Seventh International Cultural Festival, organised by the College of International Education at Shenzhen University, Gwadar Pro reported. The festival was a resounding success, uniting over 22 countries to celebrate cultural diversity and culinary delights under the theme “Five Continents Culture, Four Seas Cuisine.” One of the standout booths at the festival was the Pakistani exhibit, which drew significant attention for its unique cuisine and vibrant cultural displays. Organised by a dedicated team of Pakistani students and supported by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, the booth showcased a tantalizing array of dishes, including Chicken Biryani, Gol Gappy, and Rice Pudding, prepared with authenticity and adorned with traditional Pakistani attire. Throughout the event, the Pakistani booth attracted a diverse audience hundreds of international students, Chinese students, and teachers, who savored the flavors of Pakistan and immersed themselves in its rich cultural heritage.