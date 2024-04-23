Pakistan, UK pledge for stronger collaboration in higher education

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of leading UK universities, education champions and experts led by the UK Government’s International Ed­ucation Champion, Sir Steve Smith, has embarked on a five-day visit to Pakistan. This significant visit aims to strengthen educational ties between the two na­tions and explore opportunities for long-term, collaborative partnerships that go beyond student recruitment.

This visit builds upon the UK’s com­mitment to international collaboration in higher education. The delegation, co-organised by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, the British High Commission, British Council in Pakistan, the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and the Department for Education (DfE), comprises senior representatives from the UK govern­ment, British Council and from 16 leaders of UK higher education provid­ers and sector organisations who look forward to deepening, expanding and setting up new links with their Paki­stani counterparts.

The delegation will focus on develop­ing areas like Transnational Education (TNE), joint research initiatives, and faculty development programmes. This visit prioritizes establishing mutually beneficial partnerships between UK and Pakistani universities.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, in his statement welcomed the delegation and ensured that the Government of Pakistan is dedicated to propelling higher education forward and positively impacting people’s lives through research commercialization, innovation, and collaborative partner­ships among government, universities, industries, and society.

Sir Steve Smith, the UK Government’s International Education Champion, has said, “Building on the positive momen­tum of our work in Pakistan, I’m thrilled to lead this delegation. Pakistan’s dy­namic higher education sector boasts of impressive growth, and we see immense potential for collaboration. We are com­mitted to fostering partnerships that create a lasting impact through knowl­edge exchange and joint initiatives.”

Jane Marriott, the British High Com­missioner to Pakistan, said, “The UK and Pakistan share a long history of educational exchange, and this visit signifies our unwavering commitment to strengthening these ties further. By working together, our universities can address global challenges, cultivate future-ready graduates, and contribute to the continued growth of Pakistan’s higher education sector.”

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, said, “Over the past two decades, Paki­stan’s higher education landscape has evolved significantly due to reforms by HEC with the strong support of the government.”

He further added that collaborat­ing with UK universities aims at mu­tual enhancement in education and research, promoting access to quality education, and facilitating credit trans­fer and student mobility for societal and economic development.

The visit aligns with the objectives of the Pakistan UK Education Gateway, a flagship programme launched in 2018. Funded jointly by the Government of Pakistan and the British Council, the Gateway facilitates collaboration across various areas, including those highlight­ed during the visit