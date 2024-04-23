Palwasha slams SIC’s behaviour during Zardari’s presidential address to parliament

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Palwasha Khan yesterday slammed the Sunni Ittehad Coun­cil’s (SIC) behavior dur­ing President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to parliament. Palwasha Khan, Deputy Informa­tion Secretary of the PPP, expressed strong con­demnation for the disre­spectful remarks direct­ed at the PPP leadership, emphasizing that such language would not be tolerated under any cir­cumstances. Speaking at a news conference here, Palwasha Khan, accompa­nied by Senator Shahadat Awan, reiterated the par­ty’s firm stance against derogatory comments and warned of potential retaliatory measures if necessary. She alleged that opposition parties were deliberately seek­ing to disrupt the visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan, particularly due to his vocal support for the Palestinian cause. She suggested that these actions were also in­tended to send a message of political instability to international financial institutions. Palwasha Khan emphasized PPP’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian peo­ple and extended a warm welcome to the Iranian President for his support. She underscored the importance of peaceful protest while firmly con­demning any acts of hoo­liganism or disrespectful behavior. Senator Shaha­dat Awan, speaking on the occasion, highlighted President Zardari’s posi­tive message delivered at the outset of the parlia­mentary year. He empha­sized the pivotal role of the media as a cornerstone of democracy and expressed optimism for the future trajectory of the country. Awan conveyed a strong message of condemnation towards “disrespectful be­havior,” reiterated support for Palestine, and under­scored the importance of maintaining stability and democracy in Pakistan.