Tuesday, April 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Palwasha slams SIC’s behaviour during Zardari’s presidential address to parliament

Palwasha slams SIC’s behaviour during Zardari’s presidential address to parliament
Staff Reporter
April 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Palwasha Khan yesterday slammed the Sunni Ittehad Coun­cil’s (SIC) behavior dur­ing President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to parliament. Palwasha Khan, Deputy Informa­tion Secretary of the PPP, expressed strong con­demnation for the disre­spectful remarks direct­ed at the PPP leadership, emphasizing that such language would not be tolerated under any cir­cumstances. Speaking at a news conference here, Palwasha Khan, accompa­nied by Senator Shahadat Awan, reiterated the par­ty’s firm stance against derogatory comments and warned of potential retaliatory measures if necessary. She alleged that opposition parties were deliberately seek­ing to disrupt the visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan, particularly due to his vocal support for the Palestinian cause. She suggested that these actions were also in­tended to send a message of political instability to international financial institutions. Palwasha Khan emphasized PPP’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian peo­ple and extended a warm welcome to the Iranian President for his support. She underscored the importance of peaceful protest while firmly con­demning any acts of hoo­liganism or disrespectful behavior. Senator Shaha­dat Awan, speaking on the occasion, highlighted President Zardari’s posi­tive message delivered at the outset of the parlia­mentary year. He empha­sized the pivotal role of the media as a cornerstone of democracy and expressed optimism for the future trajectory of the country. Awan conveyed a strong message of condemnation towards “disrespectful be­havior,” reiterated support for Palestine, and under­scored the importance of maintaining stability and democracy in Pakistan.

New DIG vows to bring down street crime rate in Lahore

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1713767059.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024