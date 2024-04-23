Palwasha slams SIC’s behaviour during Zardari’s presidential address to parliament

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Palwasha Khan yesterday slammed the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) behavior during President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to parliament. Palwasha Khan, Deputy Information Secretary of the PPP, expressed strong condemnation for the disrespectful remarks directed at the PPP leadership, emphasizing that such language would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Speaking at a news conference here, Palwasha Khan, accompanied by Senator Shahadat Awan, reiterated the party’s firm stance against derogatory comments and warned of potential retaliatory measures if necessary. She alleged that opposition parties were deliberately seeking to disrupt the visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan, particularly due to his vocal support for the Palestinian cause. She suggested that these actions were also intended to send a message of political instability to international financial institutions. Palwasha Khan emphasized PPP’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and extended a warm welcome to the Iranian President for his support. She underscored the importance of peaceful protest while firmly condemning any acts of hooliganism or disrespectful behavior. Senator Shahadat Awan, speaking on the occasion, highlighted President Zardari’s positive message delivered at the outset of the parliamentary year. He emphasized the pivotal role of the media as a cornerstone of democracy and expressed optimism for the future trajectory of the country. Awan conveyed a strong message of condemnation towards “disrespectful behavior,” reiterated support for Palestine, and underscored the importance of maintaining stability and democracy in Pakistan.