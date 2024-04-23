Tuesday, April 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain predicted

Our Staff Reporter
April 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the city on Monday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain for the next 24 hours. MET officials said a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts while another westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on the night of 24 April. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in southern parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining hilly areas. Rainfall was recorded at some cities including Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Balakot, Mandi Bahauddin, Layyah, Jhelum, Murree, Toba Tek Singh, Mangla, Rawalakot.

, Ghari Dupatta and Muzaffarabad.

Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 35.4°C and minimum was 21.2°C.

New DIG vows to bring down street crime rate in Lahore

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1713767059.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024