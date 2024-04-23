George Eastman changed human history and revolutionised photography with his inven­tion of the Kodak camera in 1888. Unlike its predecessors, the Kodak was portable, easy to use, and affordable, employing roll film instead of cum­bersome glass plates. This democratised photogra­phy, making it accessible to the masses and mark­ing the birth of snapshot photography. Eastman’s innovation paved the way for modern photography, influencing visual culture, journalism, and person­al expression. Today, the ubiquity of smartphone cameras echoes Eastman’s vision of making pho­tography accessible to all. His invention continues to shape how we capture and share moments, high­lighting the enduring impact of his greatest work.