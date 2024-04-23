Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The best thing about a picture is that it never changes, even when the people in it do.” –Andy Warhol


April 23, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

George Eastman changed human history and revolutionised photography with his inven­tion of the Kodak camera in 1888. Unlike its predecessors, the Kodak was portable, easy to use, and affordable, employing roll film instead of cum­bersome glass plates. This democratised photogra­phy, making it accessible to the masses and mark­ing the birth of snapshot photography. Eastman’s innovation paved the way for modern photography, influencing visual culture, journalism, and person­al expression. Today, the ubiquity of smartphone cameras echoes Eastman’s vision of making pho­tography accessible to all. His invention continues to shape how we capture and share moments, high­lighting the enduring impact of his greatest work.

