People reposed trust in Maryam Nawaz’s services, says Shaukat Virk

Lahore - Founder Trustee and General Secretary of Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr Shaukat Babar Virk has said that providing modern and quality health facilities to the common man is the vision and mission of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Virk said she is the focus of people’s prayers and loyalty due to his sincerity and self-sacrifice. In the past, many people died due to non-availability of timely and effective medical facilities. However, now there is a positive change in the situation after the introduction of “Healthy Punjab Vision”. He said in the by-elections, the people of Punjab put their stamp of confidence on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s administrative measures and her medical reforms. The credit goes to provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir for removing the shortage of necessary medicines with the full help of the Drug Control Wing. He was addressing a representative gathering of various political, social and journalistic organizations as a special guest. Dr Virk further said all injections are available in teaching hospitals. No one can deny the professional commitment, administrative ability and competence of provincial Health Minister Imran Nazir with the health department. He exudes great love for his party leadership and his beloved state. He said that while the valuable services of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz played a key role in the success of PML-N candidates Ali Pervaiz Malik, Rana Rashid Minhas and Malik Riaz in the by-election from Lahore, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran also worked hard for their success. Nazir conveyed the message of his leadership to the voters in a good manner.