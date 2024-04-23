Tuesday, April 23, 2024
People’s Party clearly progressing towards resolving city’s issues: Wahab

April 23, 2024
KARACHI  -  Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wa­hab has said that the People’s Party is clearly progressing towards resolv­ing the city’s issues. In the elections, our manifesto was clear serving the people. Old City Area of Karachi was being revitalised with a budget of Rs40 million. Every worker of the Peoples Party will be dedicated to solving the citizens’ problems. He mentioned this while talking to me­dia representatives after lying the foundation stone for the construction work of CC flooring and roads in Fish Market and surrounding areas along with Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad. PPP district South President Khalil Hout, Mayor Kara­chi’s representative for political af­fairs Karamullah Waqasi, and other elected representatives of South district and local leaders were also present on this occasion. Murtaza Wahab stated that Bilquis Edhi Park was constructed in the same area and many streets were paved a year ago, which provided convenience to the residents. Efforts will be made to complete the ongoing projects here as soon as possible, he said. The de­velopment and progress of Karachi was the vision of the Peoples Party, and we will undertake further de­velopment projects to enhance mu­nicipal services and make them more sustainable in every area of Karachi, he said. In response to a question, mayor Karachi mentioned that when he came into office, he conducted an operation against the water mafia and disconnected illegal connections. Water supply scheme from Hub Dam has been prepared and changes in the work on Hub Canal will be visible in the next year. Projects worth two bil­lion rupees are also starting soon in Malir district, he said.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that hosting the 29th International Mushaira was a good omen for the city which will promote the academic and literary interest of the citizens and promote constructive and positive thinking, cultural and literary activities have been the tradi­tion of this city. He said this on partici­pating in the 29th International Mus­haira held at the Expo Centre Karachi, said a statement on Monday.

