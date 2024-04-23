Philippines, US launch annual joint military drills

MANILA - Thousands of Filipino and Amer­ican troops will kick off joint mil­itary exercises in the Philippines on Monday, as Beijing’s growing assertiveness in the region raises fears of a conflict.

The annual drills -- dubbed Balikatan, or “shoulder to shoul­der” in Tagalog -- will be con­centrated in the northern and western parts of the archipelago nation, near the potential flash­points of the South China Sea and Taiwan. China claims almost the entire waterway, a key route for international trade, and also considers self-ruled Taiwan to be part of its territory.

In response to China’s growing influence, the United States has been bolstering alliances with countries in the Asia-Pacific re­gion, including the Philippines.

Washington and Manila are treaty allies and have deepened their defence cooperation since Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos took office in 2022.

While the Philippines is poorly armed, its proximity to the South China Sea and Taiwan would make it a key partner for the United States in the event of a conflict with China.

“The purpose of armed forces, why we exist, is really to pre­pare for war,” Philippine Colonel Michael Logico told reporters ahead of the drills.

“There’s no sugarcoating it... for us not to prepare, that’s a dis­service to the country.”

The Philippine Coast Guard will join Balikatan for the first time following several confronta­tions between its vessels and the China Coast Guard, which patrols reefs off the Philippines’ coast. The joint drills involve a simula­tion of an armed recapture of an island in Palawan province, the nearest major Philippine land­mass to the hotly disputed Sprat­ly Islands in the South China Sea.

The same exercise will be held in the northern provinces of Cagayan and Batanes, both less than 300 kilometres (180 miles) from Taiwan.

Like last year, there will be a sinking of a vessel off the north­ern province of Ilocos Norte.

Other training will concern information warfare, maritime security, and integrated air and missile defence.

The United States has de­ployed its Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) guided missiles to the Philippines for Balikatan, but Logico said the weapons would not be used in the drills.

China’s foreign ministry has accused the United States of “stoking military confronta­tion”, and warned the Philip­pines to “stop sliding down the wrong path”.