PIMS doctors advise gastroenterology review to Bushra Bibi

A three-member medical team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) advised Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, to get a "gastroenterology review" done to assess any underlying medical issues related to the stomach and intestines.

The doctors' advice came following their visit to the first lady's home for a medical examination after she complained of acidity and chest pain.

Bushra's medical check-up, as per the sources, was conducted by the doctors at her Bani Gala residence. The residence is being treated as a sub-jail for the former prime minister's wife.

Dr Bushra Liaquat, Dr Hira and Dr Sidra — a cardiologist — examined Khan's spouse, suggesting her to make changes in her diet and lifestyle, the sources said.

The team of doctors, the sources said, visited Bani Gala Monday night at 11pm to examine Khan's wife following her health concerns.

They also advised her “gastroenterology review.” The team remained at Bani Gala for at least 75 minutes to conduct the medical examination.

Last week, a comprehensive medical evaluation of Bushra Bibi was performed under the observation of Khan's family physician, while the doctors at a private hospital declared Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, to be in good health.

The former first lady stayed at a private hospital in Islamabad for six hours for diagnostic tests, including endoscopy, but refused to undergo a blood test and did not provide a blood sample.

The hospital sources stated that Bushra Bibi also underwent, ultrasound, echo, and ECG tests, while during the check-up, Khan's physician, Dr Asim Yousuf, was also present.

The doctors, according to the sources, cleared all the medical reports of the former first lady. The hospital sources said that Khan's wife only had a minor gastric issue.