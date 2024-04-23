Tuesday, April 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Web Desk
12:14 PM | April 23, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of deliberate delay in tax cases.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister office, the Prime Minister has suspended the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Islamabad and other concerned officers and ordered an inquiry.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said hundreds of billions of national treasury is subject to legal disputes. He categorically stated that he will not accept any kind of carelessness and negligence in this regard.

The Prime Minister said he is personally monitoring reforms in the tax system as per the promise made to the people. He emphasized the need for working tirelessly to save every penny of the country and increase the revenue. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1713853988.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024