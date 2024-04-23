PMD predicts more rains in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind and thunderstorm in most parts of the country during this week with occasional gaps.

The westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of this coun­try on April 24 and likely to grip most upper parts of the country on April 26. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan including Noushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Kalat, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Qilla Saiful­lah, Qila Abdullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Shirani and Musa Khel from April 24 (night) to April 27 (morning).

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-windstorm and thunderstorm and snowfall over high moun­tains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohm­and, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occa­sional gaps from April 25 (eve­ning/night) to April 29. Hail­storm is also expected at isolated places during the period. In Gilg­it-Baltistan and Kashmir region, rain-wind and thunderstorm with few heavy falls and snowfall over high mountains is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley), Mu­zaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur with oc­casional gaps from April 26-29.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few moderate and heavy falls is ex­pected in Murree, Galliyat, Islam­abad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chak­wal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Ka­sur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from April 26-29 while, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhak­kar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawal­pur and Bahawalnagar with oc­casional gaps from April 26-28. Hailstorm is also expected at iso­lated places during the period.

In Sindh, dust-thunderstorm/light rain is expected in Suk­kur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Lar­kana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar on April 25 and April 26. About the possible impacts, isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in local nullahs,streams of Balochistan specially Noushki, Pishin, Har­nai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech and Awaran on April 26 and 27 while Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kash­mir on April 27 and April 28.