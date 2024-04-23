Tuesday, April 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PMD predicts more rains in most parts of country

PMD predicts more rains in most parts of country
Agencies
April 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind and thunderstorm in most parts of the country during this week with occasional gaps.

The westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of this coun­try on April 24 and likely to grip most upper parts of the country on April 26. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan including Noushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Kalat, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Qilla Saiful­lah, Qila Abdullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Shirani and Musa Khel from April 24 (night) to April 27 (morning).

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-windstorm and thunderstorm and snowfall over high moun­tains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohm­and, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occa­sional gaps from April 25 (eve­ning/night) to April 29. Hail­storm is also expected at isolated places during the period. In Gilg­it-Baltistan and Kashmir region, rain-wind and thunderstorm with few heavy falls and snowfall over high mountains is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley), Mu­zaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur with oc­casional gaps from April 26-29.

New DIG vows to bring down street crime rate in Lahore

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few moderate and heavy falls is ex­pected in Murree, Galliyat, Islam­abad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chak­wal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Ka­sur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from April 26-29 while, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhak­kar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawal­pur and Bahawalnagar with oc­casional gaps from April 26-28. Hailstorm is also expected at iso­lated places during the period.

In Sindh, dust-thunderstorm/light rain is expected in Suk­kur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Lar­kana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar on April 25 and April 26. About the possible impacts, isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in local nullahs,streams of Balochistan specially Noushki, Pishin, Har­nai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech and Awaran on April 26 and 27 while Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kash­mir on April 27 and April 28.

70 outstanding students selected for AWT scholarship programme

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1713767059.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024