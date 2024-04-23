Police arrest murderer of special girl in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Police arrested the man on Monday who allegedly killed a special girl in Rahuki area six days ago. Rahuki police station SHO Qurban Aqlani has said that Nooruddin Jama­li killed deaf and dumb girl Khizra Pathan because he was interested in her, but she was not. He has fur­ther said that raids are be­ing conducted for the ar­rest of the second person allegedly involved in the deaf and dumb girl’s mur­der. “Jamali killed the girl on April 16 and then fled,” the SHO has explained. He has claimed that the man has confessed to have committed the crime in connivance with his ac­complice Sajid Saraiki for whose arrest raids are being conducted. “An FIR had been registered on the complaint of the girl’s father Ziarat Gul Pathan,” he informed.