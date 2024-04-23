Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Police attack case: ATC remands PTI leader in police custody

Agencies
April 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shabbir Gujjar to the police on a 3-day physical remand in a case of attacking a police party. Earlier, the police presented the PTI leader before ATC Judge Arshad Javed and requested a 14-day physical remand. The investigation officer stated that Shabbir Gujjar and others attacked a police party at a picket in Valencia Town. He mentioned that the accused not only opened fire on the police but also assaulted officials and seized a rifle. He added that Satto Katla police had filed a case against the accused on charges of terrorism the day before.

However, Shabbir’s counsel opposed the remand request and asked the court to release his client from the case. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court handed over the PTI leader to the police on a 3-day physical remand and instructed to produce him on the expiry of the remand term, April 25.

Agencies

