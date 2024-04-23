Police raid on Ismaili Council office sparks outrage, protests in Thatta district

THATTA - A strong contingent of Sujawal Po­lice led by Sajjad Jamali SHO Sujawal stormed the office of The Ismaili Council located in Var Town of district Thatta late Sunday.

A member of staff present at the of­fice at the time of police action said that the police barged into the coun­cil’s office by breaking open the main gate and vandalised CCTV system and windows besides pelting stones at the building to create fear among local Ismaili community dwelling near the office. He further said that they also tried to enter Ismaili Jammat Khana but back tracked upon seeing a large number of community members com­ing out of their houses.

After resistance posed by local resi­dents, SHO Sujawal and two other of­ficials infuriated and threatened them of dire consequences. The police said that they had received information that there is a Gutka factory within the premises of the office and they wanted to destroy it.

Later, when a large number of local youth agitated outside the office, the SHO who led the unauthorised police action refuted from his earlier state­ment saying that the local informa­tion they received was erroneous and since they were unaware of the local­ity they entered the wrong premises and they never intended to harm the sentiments of the community. DSP Ghorabari who had reached the spot revealed that they were completely unaware of the police action and no prior information was given to them regarding any raid by the SSP Thatta.

When President of Ismaili Council for Thatta and Shahbunnder Dr Na­zir Jummani contacted SSP Thatta, Dr Imran Khan, he did not pick the call. Later, he contacted and said that he was on leave and had not ordered any police action.

When a delegation of the commu­nity led by Qaim Karwani approached SSP Sujawal Dr Khaliq Pirzada, he evaded to give any appeasing re­sponse and later held formal assur­ance to the leaders of the commu­nity to initiate departmental inquiry against police officials who took law in their hands.

The police action was followed by vigorous protests of youth belonging to Ismaili community and members of the civil society.

A protester Shahriyar Hussain said that the Ismaili community and its spiritual leaders played a vital role in the independence and progress of Pakistan but it seemed as if police chiefs of both the districts did not read the history.

He further said that the community had been living in more than 40 coun­tries of the world including the USA, Canada and the UK peacefully.

Adil Rahemani said that SHO Jati Parhiyal Panhwer , SHO Chuhar Ja­mali Qurban Qambrani and DSP Safar Dawach among others were involved in ransacking of CCTV systems and other material of the office.

The protests caused suspension of traffic from Var to Thatta for around two hours. The protests dispersed af­ter DSP Ghorabari Izhar Hussain held them assurance of Justice.