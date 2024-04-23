Power pilferage detected in Ravi Syphon area, Gogera

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team has detected electricity theft at a farm house in Ravi Syphon area and in a locality in the limited of Gogera Sub-Division. LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that operation against electricity pilferers is going on vigorously in the entire region under the supervision of LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider.

In this regard, he added, an operation was also conducted in Ravi Syphon area under the supervision of X-En Shalimar Division and electricity theft was detected at a farm house where tube-well was being operated on stolen electricity. LESCO team seized the wires used in electricity theft and registered a case against the accused with respective police station, and also initiated proceedings to charge the detection bill to the power pilferer.

LESCO Chief says that electricity thieves are national criminals, and vowed that the anti-electricity theft campaign would continue till complete elimination of electricity theft. The spokesman continued that Gogera Sub-Division’s SDO along with his staff and a team of FIA in an operation also found a customer pilfering electricity for a tube-well in an area of Gogera Sub-Division. The accused burnt out the power meter before reaching the raiding team. The accused by pilfering the electricity caused a loss of Rs 400,000 to the LESCO.

The SDO has taken into his custody the burnt meter and the respective transformer, besides registering a case in this regard with the area police.