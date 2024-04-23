Tuesday, April 23, 2024
PSX witnesses bullish trend
APP
April 23, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) wit­nessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 523.56 points, a positive change of 0.74 percent, closing at 71,433.46 points against 70,909.90 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 655,205,105 shares valu­ing Rs.31.248 billion were traded during the day as compared to 475,833,699 shares valuing Rs.23.220 billion the last day. Some 389 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 217 of them recorded gains and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 32 remained unchanged. The three top trading com­panies were Habib Bank with 48,145,538 shares at Rs.114.53 per share, Pak Refinery with 30,500,681 shares with Rs.28.70 per share and Pak Elektron with 28,595,505 shares at Rs.23.43 per share.

APP

