PSX witnesses bullish trend

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) wit­nessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 523.56 points, a positive change of 0.74 percent, closing at 71,433.46 points against 70,909.90 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 655,205,105 shares valu­ing Rs.31.248 billion were traded during the day as compared to 475,833,699 shares valuing Rs.23.220 billion the last day. Some 389 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 217 of them recorded gains and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 32 remained unchanged. The three top trading com­panies were Habib Bank with 48,145,538 shares at Rs.114.53 per share, Pak Refinery with 30,500,681 shares with Rs.28.70 per share and Pak Elektron with 28,595,505 shares at Rs.23.43 per share.