Tuesday, April 23, 2024
PTI, SIC term bye-polls a farce, announce countrywide protest on Friday

Tahir Niaz
April 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Monday called April 21 by-polls a farce adding that the party will hold strong protest demonstrations across the country against what he called the blatant and brazenly rigged by-polls. He demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to withhold the notifications of those who ‘fraudulently’ secured victory because it could not be called an election in anyway but a farce.

Addressing the press conference along with PTI Secretary General and Leader of the Oppo­sition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahib­zada Hamid Raza, PTI Chairman Gohar said that the by-elections were to hold the government ac­countable, but unfortunately, what was done on the day of the by-elections in Punjab was a dark and shameful day for democracy. He said that the mandate thieves resorted to such shame­ful and vindictive steps to coercive people and officials to rig elections in presence of the rep­resentatives of the ECP, as the vote boxes were even stuffed well before the start of voting pro­cess at some polling stations, which was even unthinkable even in the rule of the worst dicta­tor. PTI Chairman stated that he and the Oppo­sition Leader Omar Ayub visited various polling stations and saw the blatant polls rigging at var­ious polling stations.

He went on to say that they apprised the elec­toral watchdog regarding all the details related to the polls rigging in Gujarat instantly but the electoral body was yet to take any action in this regard despite lapse of 24 hours, which raised many eyebrows. The PTI Chairman lamented that the Constitution, democracy and rule of law were virtually suspended in the country. Speaking on the occasion, Omar Ayub said that the Sunday’s by-elections were in no way could be called an election but a farce exercise in which only tax pay­ers’ money was wasted.

Tahir Niaz

