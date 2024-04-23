Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Punjab Assembly to follow National Assembly's question interval style

Web Desk
8:57 PM | April 23, 2024
The Punjab Assembly Tuesday made a significant move to apply the question interval style of the National Assembly.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan proposed the matter for approval in the house, which received unanimous support. However, one member, Samiullah Khan, suggested forming a committee to ensure practical implementation through official rule amendments.

The speaker Ahmad Khan also commented on the recent visit of the Iranian President, highlighting its positive impact on bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, the speaker also praised the peaceful conduct of recent by-elections and the victory of the ruling party. The speaker noted the absence of government members from pre-budget meetings.  
