Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Raisi’s visit: Local holiday declared in Lahore, Karachi

Raisi's visit: Local holiday declared in Lahore, Karachi
Agencies
April 23, 2024
Karachi, Lahore

LAHORE/KARACHI  -  The Punjab government on Monday announced a local holiday on Tuesday (today) in the Lahore dis­trict to avoid inconvenience to the public ahead of the visit of foreign dignitaries, including Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi.

The Iranian president is currently in Pakistan on an official trip from April 22 to April 24 (Wednes­day). The Foreign Office had said that he would also visit Lahore and Karachi and meet the provin­cial leadership. The Sindh government had an­nounced a public holiday a day ago for Tuesday in the Karachi division.

A notification from the Punjab government is­sued on Monday said that April 23 was declared a local holiday for Lahore district considering the scheduled visit of the foreign officials and to “avoid the consequent inconvenience to the gen­eral public”. “This holiday will be observed only in the Lahore district and its subordinate offices,” it said, adding that the holiday would not apply to the Punjab Civil Secretariat, its attached depart­ments and regional offices.

