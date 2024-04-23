SC allows ECP to hold polls in 4 PB-9 polling stations on 24th

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Mon­day allowed the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elec­tions in four polling stations of PB-9 Kohlu, Balochistan, on April 24.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and comprising Jus­tice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi conduct­ed hearing of an appeal of PMl-N’s Nawab Changez Marri against the ECP order to hold re-poll in four polling stations of PB-9.

PPP’s Mir Naseebullah Mari had challenged the victory of the PML-N candidate. Nawab Chengez in 8th February general elections had won from PB-9. However, due to distur­bance the election could not be held in four polling stations of the said constituency.

Mir Naseebullah Khan had prayed to the ECP to hold re-poll in sev­en polling stations instead of four. On February 16 re-polling was ar­ranged, but due to terrorist attacks the re-polling could be organized in three polling stations of the con­stituency. Nawab’s lawyer informed the bench that on February 28 the ECP had issued notification of his victory. However, on March 12 the Commission decided to conduct re-poll in four stations without giving any solid reasons.

The ECP counsel told the court that ballot papers for re-poll in four polling stations have been printed.

Justice Azhar said that the ECP had submitted that the reason for hold­ing re-poll is unnatural turnout in the constituency. He observed that in Balochistan the turnout of wom­en remains low.

Nawab Changez Marri was de­clared winner from PB-9-Kohlu with 7,544 votes while the runner-up candidate was Mir Naseebullah Mar­ri with 6,277 votes.

Meanwhile, the same bench in a case of women reserved seats of JUI-F, issued notice to the ECP, At­torney General for Pakistan and Sadaaf Ahsan.

Kamran Murtaza, appearing on be­half of JUI-F, told the bench that the Commission had issued a successful notification of Sadaaf Ahsan instead of Sadaaf Yasmeen. He contended that the party has not nominated Sadaaf Ahsan.

However, Justice Mazhar noted that in nomination papers before the Commission Sadaaf Ahsan name is mentioned there. Kamran said they would withdraw the challenge if Sadaaf Ahsan showed the party ticket issued to her.