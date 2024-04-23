Senate chairman Gilani, Iranian President Raisi discuss bilateral issues

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani Monday held meeting with Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi re­inforcing strong bilateral ties and collaboration on regional issues. Gilani welcomed the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and his esteemed delegation to Pakistan, underscoring the paramount impor­tance of high-level engagements in advancing re­gional cooperation and bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the Senate chairman high­lighted the deep historical ties between his family and Iran, tracing back to his ancestor, Hazrat Ghaus ul Azam, and reiterated the personal significance of his past visits to Iran in which he emphasized the importance of bilateral dialogue in strengthen­ing relations between the two nations. He said that Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan in 1947 and this further adds strength to ties.

Reaffirming the enduring cordial relations be­tween Pakistan and Iran, Gilani celebrated the strong bilateral ties grounded in shared values and cultural heritage, which serve as the bedrock of foreign policy and contribute to regional stabil­ity and prosperity.

Expressing commitment to enhancing parlia­mentary cooperation, the chairman underscored the need for greater inter-parliamentary engage­ments and exchange programmes aimed at bol­stering the capacity and expertise of parliamen­tary staff. The Senate chairman shared concerns over the recent developments in Indian-occupied Kashmir, highlighting the volatile situation and extending gratitude for Iran’s continued support towards the just cause of the Kashmiri people.

Emphasizing the potential for enhanced coop­eration and connectivity, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani highlighted opportunities in diverse sectors which could mutually benefit both the countries. Both leaders stressed the importance of joint efforts in addressing regional security challenges, including counterterrorism and border security, reaffirming their commitment to dialogue and cooperation in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Chairman Senate also stressed the significance of promoting cultural and educational exchanges between the two nations, fostering greater un­derstanding and goodwill among the people, and exploring opportunities for collaboration in edu­cation, science, and technology. Both leaders ex­pressed optimism for the future of Pakistan-Iran relations and reiterating their commitment to fur­ther strengthening cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. President of Iran appreciated Gillani’s historical link with Iran and acknowledged his spiritual bond.