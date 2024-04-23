Slightest benefit of doubt will go to cipher case accused: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday asked many important questions from FIA prosecutor in the appeals of former prime minis­ter Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the ci­pher case. A special bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Jus­tice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian­gul Hassan Aurangzeb conduct­ed hearing in the appeals moved against their convictions in the case.

Onset of the hearing, Justice Aam­er asked the FIA prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah to define what is a cipher? He also asked that was this cipher a secret document or every cipher is a secret document?

Shah replied that every coded doc­ument is a secret document by law. The FIA prosecutor submitted a book related to cipher guidelines be­fore court. The IHC CJ asked that is this booklet also a confidential docu­ment? The prosecutor said that this book is for official use only and it is classified. He added that this book has been issued on the name of the Deputy Attorney General so that it remains here until the judgment of the court is written.

Justice Aamer remarked that they do not know specifically that what the cipher is. Shah said that the codes can be broken if the cipher of text is known. He further said that there are three forms of cipher, coded, clear and the third is liter­al and literal means what is actual­ly said is told. He maintained that not only the cipher but its text also has to be preserved. Justice Mian­gul Hassan asked that did someone intercept the cipher? The FIA pros­ecutor said that the coded cipher was not intercepted at any level. The judge further asked that where is it written that a document com­ing from a diplomatic mission will be deemed a cipher?

The IHC bench inquired from the prosecutor to tell the court that how the cipher is an accountable document? Justice Aamer asked that whether these cipher guide­lines are instructions from Cabi­net Division to Ministries or is it a law? He further said that was the cipher guidelines booklet pro­duced before the trial court? Shah replied that arguments were given but a copy was not produced be­fore the court.

Justice Aurangzeb asked another important question that did any wit­nesses say anything about the con­tents of the cipher? The answered that no one specifically said any­thing about it.

Justice Aamer inquired that did the cipher copy also not provid­ed to the investigating officer? Jus­tice Aurangzeb said that here you are going to convict a man and there is a procedure to show this document to the court. He asked that whether the prosecution was seeking death sentence from the trial court and the prosecution still did not show the document in the trial court.

Justice Miangul Hassan re­marked that Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi may not have had this booklet of guidelines that if it was lost, what would be the consequences, so the question is, did Azam Khan inform Imran Khan about its contents? He said that it is a criminal case and all benefit of doubt will go to them.

Justice Aamer also stated that of course, it is a criminal case, even the slightest benefit of doubt will go to the accused. Later, the bench de­ferred hearing of the case till today.