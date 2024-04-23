SPSC cancels interviews for lecturers in Karachi

KARACHI - The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has cancelled today’s (April 23) scheduled interviews for lecturers in Karachi, due to the visit of Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi along with his delegation, it emerged Monday. The interviews for the posts of lecturers for Mathematics Science and Botany subjects were scheduled for today in Kara­chi, but due to the visit of the Iranian president to the city, the interviews have been canceled. The canceled interviews will now take place on May 8 in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana, the SPSC said. Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit to Pakistan. On arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was warmly received by Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada. Earlier on Sunday, the commis­sioner Karachi announced a public holiday on April 23 in the metropolis. A notification was is­sued by the office of the Karachi commissioner regarding a public holiday on April 23 (today). All public and private offices and schools will remain closed across the city. According to the notifica­tion, the public holiday was announced because of the arrival of foreign dignitaries.