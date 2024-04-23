SSGCL disconnects supply to PSM Housing Colony

ISLAMABAD - Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) on Monday disconnected gas supply to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Housing Colony, due to their default in making payments, however the industrial connection of the mill is still intact despite the outstanding dues of Rs97.7 billion.

SSGC has disconnected gas supplies to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Housing Colony due to their default in making payments worth million of rupees, said a spokesman of the.

PSML’s senior management showed their inability to clear the outstanding dues and did not respond in writing to the multiple recent notices served to them for disconnections by SSGC.

It may be noted that the total outstanding amount is Rs110,077,505/- whereas the current bill is of Rs45,162,385/- for which due date was April 22, 2024.

It may also be noted that PSML’s industrial connection is still intact, despite their consistent default in payments.

Meanwhile a source told The Nation that the outstanding amount of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) against the industrial connection of the Pakistan Steel Mills stands at Rs97.7 billion.