Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Stray dogs attack women in Nara suburb

Our Staff Reporter
April 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Two women, Ghulam Fatima, 54, and Chand Bibi, 44, were bit­ten by stray dogs while working in the fields in the suburbs of village Nara. Suddenly, more than ten strays attacked them, severely injuring them. They were rushed to THQ Hospital Jand, where they received first aid and anti-rabies vac­cines. Due to their criti­cal condition, they were referred to PIMS Islam­abad, according to hos­pital sources. Meanwhile, the police have arrested Muhammad Azram, a resident of Dhok Mis­keen, for allegedly mur­dering his wife.

Our Staff Reporter

