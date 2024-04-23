Stray dogs attack women in Nara suburb

ATTOCK - Two women, Ghulam Fatima, 54, and Chand Bibi, 44, were bitten by stray dogs while working in the fields in the suburbs of village Nara. Suddenly, more than ten strays attacked them, severely injuring them. They were rushed to THQ Hospital Jand, where they received first aid and anti-rabies vaccines. Due to their critical condition, they were referred to PIMS Islamabad, according to hospital sources. Meanwhile, the police have arrested Muhammad Azram, a resident of Dhok Miskeen, for allegedly murdering his wife.