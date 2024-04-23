Students caught red-handed cheating in exam

BAHAWALNAGAR - AC Aamir Mehmood on Monday raided the Govt Higher Secondary School 123 Six R Intermediate Examination Centre, and caught students red handed and staff while cheating in Bahawalnagar. According to AC Office, Six staff members including the superintendent were facilitating students who were cheating and CO Education Shahida Hafeez suspended the officials. Further action will be taken under the PEDA Act 2006. The Bahawalpur Board will appoint new staff at the center.

Labourer killed, another injured during robbery

A young labourer was shot dead and his companion seriously injured during a robbery attempt near Basti Saianwali in Bahawalnagar, on Monday. According to police sources, Obaidullah and Talib Hussain were ambushed by robbers while returning from wheat harvesting. Obaidullah while resisting, the robbers opened fire, killing him on the spot and Talib Hussain was seriously injured. Police cordoned off the area and started search for the robbers. The body and injured were shifted to the district hospital.

Rescue 1122 organize event to mark World Earth Day

On World Earth Day, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 here on Monday organized an event, in which officers and rescue workers from participated. District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, ensured awareness sessions and tree plantation in all tehsils of the district on this day. He expressed that to make this earth safe and pleasant, everyone needed to play his role to ensure better environment for upcoming generation. He emphasized that all members of society should plant trees and take good care of them. Moreover, he mentioned that to reduce pollution, cities should be kept clean, energy should be conserved, the use of plastic bags should be stopped, water wastage should be prevented, and pollution from vehicles, buses, and other means of transport and factories should be reduced.

He advised to use cloth bags for shopping and never throw garbage on streets, roads and pathways.