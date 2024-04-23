Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Supreme Court approached for implementation of National Action Plan

Web Desk
9:03 PM | April 23, 2024
A petition was submitted to the Supreme Court, urging the implementation of the National Action Plan 2014.

Patron-in-Chief of Martyrs Forum Balochistan, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, filed the petition through Advocate Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar. Federal and provincial governments, the Ministry of Interior, and others were made as respondents.

The petition calls for immediate action on police reforms and expeditious resolution of pending terrorism cases in all courts.

It also urged the federal and provincial governments to adhere to international standards in providing protection and prosecution for witnesses. It also stressed ensuring free education for children and security for families affected by terrorism.

Furthermore, the petition emphasised the need to combat terrorism propagated through social media platforms. It also demands legal action against those who falsely label terrorists as missing persons. 

