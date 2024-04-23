Turkey’s Erdogan in rare Iraq visit to discuss water, oil, security

Tuesday, April 23, 2024
BAGHDAD   -   Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due Monday in neighbouring Iraq for his first state visit there in years, with water, oil and regional security issues expected to top the agenda. Erdogan is sched­uled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani and Presi­dent Abdel Latif Rashid in Baghdad before visit­ing officials in Arbil, the capital of northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan Region. “Iraq and Turkey share a history and have similarities, interests and opportunities, but also problems,” Sudani said during an event at the Atlantic Council on the sidelines of a recent visit to Washington. “Water and security will be at the top of the agenda,” he said of the upcoming meeting with Erdogan, who last visited Iraq in 2011. The trip comes as regional tensions spiral, fuelled by the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and at­tacks between Israel and Iran. Farhad Alaaldin, foreign affairs adviser to Sudani, told AFP that the main topics Erdogan will discuss with Iraqi officials include “investments, trade... security aspects of the cooperation between the two countries, water management and water resources”.

