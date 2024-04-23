Two robbers injured during encounter with police

MULTAN - Two robbers were shot injured during an exchange of fire with police at Qambar road Pehalwanwali near Mouza Duraab in premises of Jalalpur Pirwala police station on Monday early morning. According to police sources, accused Shakir and Kherat were in police custody in a murder case number 192/24 in which they killed 35-year old Junaid when he tried to resist the house robbery bid a few weeks back. The police was bringing them to a place for recovery of weapon, three unidentified armed outlaws attacked police party to get their fellows released from police custody. The police also retaliated in self-defense and the exchange of fire continued for more than 20 minutes. The police found both accused injured by the firing of their own accomplices, however, the other criminals managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness, police sources added. The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital for medical treatment. Police sources said that both criminals were the history sheeters as accused Shakir was wanted to police in 22 cases and Kherat in 14 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, house-robbery and other heinous crimes. Special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.