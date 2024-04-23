Tuesday, April 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

US Embassy joins Earth Day cleanup at Kinara Park

APP
April 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the U.S. Embas­sy in Islamabad, Andrew Schofer, emphasized the pressing need for a col­laborative approach to combat plastic pollution in the natural ecosystems of the capital. Speaking at the World Earth Day cleanup event organized at Kinara Park near Raw­al Lake, Schofer under­scored the importance of stakeholder involvement in safeguarding the envi­ronment from the detri­mental effects of plastic pollution. Earth Day, com­memorating humanity’s commitment to environ­mental conservation and preservation, originated in 1970 in response to the adverse impacts of industrialization on the planet’s ecosystems.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1713767059.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024