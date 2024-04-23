US Embassy joins Earth Day cleanup at Kinara Park

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the U.S. Embas­sy in Islamabad, Andrew Schofer, emphasized the pressing need for a col­laborative approach to combat plastic pollution in the natural ecosystems of the capital. Speaking at the World Earth Day cleanup event organized at Kinara Park near Raw­al Lake, Schofer under­scored the importance of stakeholder involvement in safeguarding the envi­ronment from the detri­mental effects of plastic pollution. Earth Day, com­memorating humanity’s commitment to environ­mental conservation and preservation, originated in 1970 in response to the adverse impacts of industrialization on the planet’s ecosystems.