US Embassy joins Earth Day cleanup at Kinara Park

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Andrew Schofer, emphasized the pressing need for a collaborative approach to combat plastic pollution in the natural ecosystems of the capital. Speaking at the World Earth Day cleanup event organized at Kinara Park near Rawal Lake, Schofer underscored the importance of stakeholder involvement in safeguarding the environment from the detrimental effects of plastic pollution. Earth Day, commemorating humanity’s commitment to environmental conservation and preservation, originated in 1970 in response to the adverse impacts of industrialization on the planet’s ecosystems.