Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Woman driver who hit traffic cop still at large

Our Staff Reporter
April 23, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The investiga­tors at Naseerabad police station are facing criticism for their failure to locate a woman driver who hit a National Highways and Motorway Police (NHM­WP) officer at a Toll Plaza, evading a fine. The inci­dent, captured in a viral video, shows the woman crushing the officer under her white car in the M2 North Chakri area. Despite the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against her under sections 279/186/337G and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on January 2, 2024, the woman managed to flee the country. Senior Pa­trolling Officer Inspector Muhammad Sabir of NHM­WP lodged the complaint against the woman, who was accused of speeding on the motorway.

Our Staff Reporter

