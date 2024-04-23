Woman driver who hit traffic cop still at large

ISLAMABAD - The investigators at Naseerabad police station are facing criticism for their failure to locate a woman driver who hit a National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMWP) officer at a Toll Plaza, evading a fine. The incident, captured in a viral video, shows the woman crushing the officer under her white car in the M2 North Chakri area. Despite the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against her under sections 279/186/337G and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on January 2, 2024, the woman managed to flee the country. Senior Patrolling Officer Inspector Muhammad Sabir of NHMWP lodged the complaint against the woman, who was accused of speeding on the motorway.