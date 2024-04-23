Youth Robotec-24 mega event ends at UET Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Three-day national level mega event Youth Robotec-24, organised by the National Centre of Robotics and Automation at University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, concluded with commendation from the Minister for Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Meena Khan Afridi.

Meena Khan Afridi distributed prizes and shields among the winners at the closing ceremony. Also in attendance were Sajid Shah, Director General of Science & Technology (DOST), along with other government officials and a large number of faculty members.

During the ceremony, Minister Meena Khan praised UET Peshawar for organising such a significant event and emphasised the importance of addressing unemployment through market-oriented subjects.

He stressed necessity for educational institutions to introduce subjects aligned with the demands of the modern era, promoting quality education that ensures job prospects in the market.

Minister Meena Khon’s appreciation extended beyond the event itself, as he visited the Department of Mechatronics, Advanced Robotics, and Automation Lab (ARAL). Impressed by the innovative research, the minister remarked, “I am truly impressed by the innovative research being conducted at the Department of Mechatronics Advanced Robotics and Automation Lab (ARAL) UET, Peshawar.” The research at the lab is focused on precision agriculture and biomedical applications based on latest trends.

Dr Tahir Khan, Chairman of the Department of Mechatronics and Lab Director of Advanced Robotics and Automation Lab ARAL UET, Peshawar, expressed gratitude to the minister for his interest and support.

“We are honoured to receive recognition from Minister Meena Khan for our efforts in advancing research and innovation. His visit serves as a testament to the dedication of our team and the importance of collaborative partnerships in driving technological progress,” stated Dr Tahir Khan.