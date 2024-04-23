Yusra, Tania, Eyman, Saira shine in National Women’s One-Day Tournament

LAHORE - Top-order batters Yusra Amir of Karachi, and Lahore duo Eyman Fatima and Saira Jabeen, along with wrist spinner Tania Saeed of Rawalpindi, stood out in the third-round action of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament in Faisalabad on Monday.

Opener Yusra scored an unbeaten 70 off 88 balls with nine fours, aiding Karachi Women in successfully chasing down a modest 133-run target set by Quetta Women with eight wickets and nearly half of the overs remaining. Partnering with Omaima Sohail, Yusra put on 112 runs for the second wicket. Omaima followed up her bowling performance of two for 22 in Quetta’s 132 all-out in 46.3 overs with a 59-ball 42. Half-centuries by Eyman Fatima and Saira Jabeen helped Lahore Women post a decent 251 all-out in 50 overs against Multan Women at the Iqbal Stadium.

When rain intervened and ended play, Multan Women were 131 for eight in 34 overs. This resulted in Lahore Women securing a comfortable 94-run victory on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Eyman struck 14 fours and a six in an 87-ball 81, while Saira Jabeen scored 56 off 60 balls with five fours. Kaynat Hafeez (35) and Noreen Yaqoob (34) provided valuable contributions to help Lahore Women achieve a highly competitive score. In response, Gull Feroza, following her century against Rawalpindi on Friday, once again top-scored with 50 from 51 balls, including eight fours. In a low-scoring match at the Jawad Sports Complex, Rawalpindi Women successfully defended 76 runs, bowling Peshawar out for 37 to secure a 39-run victory.

Wrist spinner Tania Saeed returned match-winning figures of 6.2-2-10-5 and also won the Player of the Match award. Rawalpindi’s No.10 batter, Laiba Mansoor, was the top-scorer of the match with 17 from 36 balls.