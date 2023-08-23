Thursday, August 24, 2023
African Union suspends Niger over military coup 

Agencies
August 23, 2023
International

ADDIS ABABA -The African Union said Tues­day it had suspended Niger until civilian rule in the coun­try is restored and would as­sess the implications of any armed intervention in the troubled Sahel nation. 

The Peace and Security Coun­cil “requests the AU Commission to undertake an assessment of the economic, social and secu­rity implications of deploying a standby force in Niger and re­port back to Council,” the bloc said, following strong differenc­es on the matter. Army officers toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, prompt­ing the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to threaten to use force to reinstate him. ECOWAS -- the Economic Community of West African States -- agreed to activate a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger. It has said it is ready to act, even as it continues to pursue hopes for a diplomatic solution. The AU last week held a meeting on the crisis against a backdrop of divergent views within the bloc over any mili­tary intervention. Niger is the fourth nation in West Africa since 2020 to suffer a coup, fol­lowing Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali. The juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have said that any military intervention in their neighbour would be con­sidered a “declaration of war” against their countries.

