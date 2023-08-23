All KP boards announce SSC-I results

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education have announced the 2023 results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC-1). A formal ceremony took place at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan as the chief guest. This marks the first time in the province’s history that matric results from all boards were announced simultaneously. According to the results, the overall success rate for the BISE Peshawar examination was 86 percent. Adan Shahid, a Science group student, secured the first position with 1086 marks, while Lababa Alam and Aneeba Asad secured the second and third positions with 1083 and 1082 marks, respectively.

Under BISE Abbottabad, the success rate was 82 percent. Amama Noor, also from the Science group, secured the first position with 1064 marks, followed by Tuba Murtaza in second place with 1059 marks, and Fakhta Sadiq in third place with 1055 marks.

Similarly, under BISE Bannu, the success rate was 87 percent. Javed Khan, representing the Science group, secured the overall first position with 1056 marks, while Rizwanullah and Rabia Saadullah Khan secured the second and third positions with 1053 and 950 marks, respectively.

The overall success rate for the BISE Dera Ismail Khan examination was 88.07 percent. Saira Bibi and Dua Zainab, both from the Science group, clinched the first position with 1064 marks. Iman Saleem secured the second position with 1063 marks, while Momina Sadia and Hadia Zainab shared the third position with 1060 marks.

Likewise, under BISE Kohat, the overall success rate was 87.45 percent. Syed Adan Raza from the Science group secured the overall first position on the board with 1048 marks, followed by Ahmad Ali in second place with 1045 marks, and Minhal Naeem in third place with 1040 marks.

Under the Malakand board, the success rate remained at 91 percent. Muhammad Farooq of the Science group obtained 1083 marks, securing the overall first position on the board. Mehreen Hamish with 1081 marks remained in the second position, whereas Sabahat Malik with 1079 marks secured the third position.

The overall success rate in the examination under BISE Mardan was 87 percent. Maheen Chand and Sarah Khan with 1075 marks clinched the overall first position, while Bismah Rehman, Shaista Tahir, and Nida Iqbal shared the second position with 1074 marks.

Similarly, the overall success rate under BISE Swat was 88 percent. Jawad Alam of the Science group secured the first position with 1073 marks, followed by Irfanullah in second place with 1072 marks, while Shakirullah and Adil Muneeb Ahmad clinched the overall third position with 1070 marks.

Addressing the result announcement ceremony, Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan congratulated the students, parents, and teachers on their remarkable success. He emphasized that success in any profession requires commitment, sincerity, and wholehearted dedication.

Azam Khan further highlighted the government’s commitment to the education sector, despite limited resources. An allocation of Rs. 4.5 billion has been made for 107 development projects in primary and secondary education in the current financial year.

The province is also expanding the number of schools and launching second shifts in government schools to ensure the continued development of the education sector and provide quality education to future generations.

The ceremony was attended by the caretaker provincial minister Barrister Feroz Jamal, higher authorities of the Elementary and Secondary Education departments, heads of educational boards, position-holder students, and their parents.