Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato part ways with manager

LONDON - Scooter Braun, the music mogul who made headlines for a long-running dispute over Taylor Swift’s master recordings, has reportedly been left by two of his biggest clients. According to Billboard, both Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have parted ways with the manager. Colombian star J Balvin, who signed with Braun in 2019, left in May and is now managed by Roc Nation. But reports that Justin Bieber has also split from Braun have been denied. Braun is one of the world’s most successful music managers, with clients including David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max, Carly Rae Jepsen and Quavo, according to his website. He started his career as a teenager, promoting parties and events in Atlanta, before being signed to Def Jam Records. But his big break came in 2008, when he spotted a 12-year-old Bieber singing on YouTube and saw star potential. He tracked the youngster down through his school, asking board members to put him in touch with Bieber’s mum, and signed him to a record label he had formed with R&B star Usher. Bieber quickly became one of pop’s biggest stars, and Braun has steered his career through several ups-and-downs, including a period in 2013-14 where the singer faced a string of arrests for vandalism, dangerous driving and assault. “I was not going to give up on him, I was not going to let him die,” Braun told the Guardian in 2016.