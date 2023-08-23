Cambridge University has re­vealed that students will be granted the opportunity to par­ticipate in A-level examinations once again in October. This deter­mination follows apprehensions expressed by school authorities regarding the initial examina­tion process, as conveyed during a meeting held on Friday.

The re-administration of the exams will be overseen by Cam­bridge University, and a notewor­thy advantage is that students who were unable to partake in the May exams due to safety concerns will not incur any charges.

The British Council will play a role in facilitating cost-effective logis­tical arrangements, while schools will take on the responsibility of di­rectly submitting requests for re-evaluation to Cambridge.

In order to cover the associ­ated costs, educational institu­tions will contribute 80% of the expenses for these applications, while the remaining 20% will be borne by parents.

AMIN WASTOO,

Hoshab.