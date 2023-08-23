Cambridge University has revealed that students will be granted the opportunity to participate in A-level examinations once again in October. This determination follows apprehensions expressed by school authorities regarding the initial examination process, as conveyed during a meeting held on Friday.
The re-administration of the exams will be overseen by Cambridge University, and a noteworthy advantage is that students who were unable to partake in the May exams due to safety concerns will not incur any charges.
The British Council will play a role in facilitating cost-effective logistical arrangements, while schools will take on the responsibility of directly submitting requests for re-evaluation to Cambridge.
In order to cover the associated costs, educational institutions will contribute 80% of the expenses for these applications, while the remaining 20% will be borne by parents.
AMIN WASTOO,
Hoshab.