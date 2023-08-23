Thursday, August 24, 2023
Candyland to honour Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 Football team

Web Sports Desk
9:44 PM | August 23, 2023
Candyland, a coalition partner of the Pakistan Football Federation, has come forward with a mission of taking Pakistan football to new heights. In this regard, they have not only held nationwide trials sponsoring the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee but also finalized a squad for the Bhutan event.

Candyland is going to host a reception in honour of the Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team at a local hotel on Thursday which will be motivated to deliver their best during the said event. 

Pakistan U-16 football squad consists of 30 which includes 23 players and 7 officials.

It is worth mentioning here that these trials attracted participants from across the country, resulting in the identification of 200 exceptionally talented players. 50 players were shortlisted for the national U-16 training camp in Abbottabad while the team will travel to Bhutan at the end of August.

