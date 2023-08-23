Caretaker commerce minister proposes setting up Business Parks in major cities

ISLAMABAD-In a bid to consolidate Pakistan’s global trade connections, Dr Gohar Ejaz, Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries has unveiled his intention to establish Business Parks in major cities.

These parks or facilitation centres for traders would be designed to serve as hubs for foreign traders, enhancing trade relationships and driving economic growth.

He said this during a meeting held on Tuesday at his office in Islamabad, where he met with prominent exporters and traders— Fatima Fertiliser CEO Fawad Mukhtar, , Ghani Glass Ltd CEO Anwaar Ahmad Ghani, Soorti Textile CEO Shahid Soorti, and others to discuss his vision.

The minister reiterated his determination to explore every avenue possible to realise Pakistan’s export potential.

Dr Gohar Ejaz observed that the proposed Business Parks would be poised as vital stepping stones in realising Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity on the global stage.

With a focus on immediate solutions, the establishment of buying houses or the utilisation of rental buildings managed by the local business community also came under discussions.

These measures would aim at addressing the pressing need for facilitation of foreign traders.

Expressing his resolute commitment to increasing the country’s exports, Dr Ejaz emphasised the necessity to adopt a strategic approach.

The minister proposed targeting specific countries according to their respective sectors, thus maximising the impact of Pakistan’s export efforts.

This tailored strategy, he believes, will yield more favourable results and enhance Pakistan’s global trade relationships.

Promising the full support of the government to the business community, the minister assured that their concerns and challenges will be effectively addressed.

To facilitate Pakistani entrepreneurs on the international stage, he directed relevant authorities to ensure comprehensive assistance through the ministry’s trade and investment officers posted in missions abroad.

During the meeting, establishing efficient banking channels to facilitate seamless trade, particularly with Central Asian countries was also discussed.

He said that the government’s focus on fostering strong economic ties with these nations reflects the government’s commitment to expanding Pakistan’s trade horizons.

As the proposal to establish Business Parks gains momentum, Dr Gohar Ejaz’s vision stands poised to redefine Pakistan’s trade landscape.

With the support of the business community and strategic government initiatives, this ambitious endeavour holds the promise of bolstering the nation’s economic prowess and global trade stature.