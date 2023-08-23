CDA announces BuP award for Sector C-13

ISLAMABAD- The Capital Development Authority has announced a Built-up-Property award for Sector C-13 to pave the way for its development.

The Sector C-13 is located in the foothills of Margalla Hills National Park and it will have a direct approach from the recently inaugurated Margalla Avenue.

The built up property award is announced to compensate those who have their homes and structures on any land at the time of its acquisition. However, the practice remains controversial in the past as several bogus entries were carried out while preparing a list of properties by CDA’s own revenue staff. As per the policy, CDA gives plots to those who have their houses or properties as their rehabilitation benefit and this practice needs a lot of care.

According to details, there were about 2800 bogus entries in preliminary survey for the BuP of sector C-13, however, a committee was formed by the high ups which was comprised upon the Deputy Commissioner CDA and senior officers from the ICT administration.

The committee has cleared only 328 people after scrutiny and further placed them into four categories by making A, B, C & D lists. The 328 people, who were declared eligible for the plot without any further proceedings are placed at list A while 108 people were placed into list B, who will be eligible for plots but after providing specific documents.

Meanwhile, people placed in list C will not be eligible for any compensation as their structures were raised after the acquisition of land for said sector while list D comprised wells and hand pumps present on site. Earlier, a PC-1 of Sector C-13 was presented in the meeting. It was informed in the meeting that high-rise building apartments have been placed in this sector and this sector is located in the most beautiful place of Islamabad, its planning has been done keeping in mind its beauty. The cost of which has been estimated at Rs1078 million.