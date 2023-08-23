Thursday, August 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM condemns South Waziristan terrorist attack

CM condemns South Waziristan terrorist attack
Staff Reporter
August 23, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi has vehe­mently condemned the re­cent terrorist firing incident in South Waziristan. The chief minister paid a solemn tribute to the exemplary sac­rifice made by the martyred security personnel.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1692848500.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023