CM condemns South Waziristan terrorist attack

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has vehemently condemned the recent terrorist firing incident in South Waziristan. The chief minister paid a solemn tribute to the exemplary sacrifice made by the martyred security personnel.
