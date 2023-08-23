CM conducts aerial tour of flood-affected areas

LAHORE-Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Police Usman Anwar, the tour encompassed an aerial view of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Arifwala and other affected localities. He directed that rescue and relief operations be expedited in the affected areas and all possible measures be taken to safeguard lives.

He stressed the necessity of fortifying protective embankments by effectively deploying available resources to ensure the security of the nearby communities. He also provided operational instructions to CS and IG police concerning rescue activities in the impacted areas.

MEANWHILE, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday conducted a detailed visit to Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindiand noted inadequacies in medical facilities and distressing patient conditions.

Patients and their attendants voiced a multitude of complaints during the visit. The CM issued a stern warning to MS and the vice chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University, laying down a 7-day deadline for significant improvements. The hospital was marked by subpar sanitation arrangements, and patients complained about undergoing tests and acquiring medications from external sources. Additionally, grievances emerged regarding monetary demands from hospital guards for various services. Disturbingly, specific wards exhibited unsanitary conditions, including broken beds and bloodstains on bed linens.