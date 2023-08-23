Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered for his struggles

QUETTA - The Pakistan Workers Fed­eration (PWF) held a condo­lence reference in memory of Mama Salam Baloch to pay tributes his struggles for the workers. The reference was held at Quetta Press Club on Tuesday which was attended by a large number of workers, trade unions, journalists and people from different walks of life. The participants paid tribute to the late workers leader and highlighted his struggles for the rights of the workers. Addressing the condolence meeting, Central Chairman (PWF), Raza Khan said that Mama Salam Baloch was always raised voice for the rights of the workers and stood along with them at every forum. “He remained committed to the rights of the poor working class till his last breath and history will never forget his strug­gle for the well-being of the workers across the country” he said. Provincial President of PWF, Haji Abdul Kareem Treen has lauded the role of Mama Salam Baloch for labour code and paid a red salute to his struggle. “His life will be always inspiring and a source of courage and strength in the struggle for a communist future of the hu­man race.”