Court extends judicial remand of judge’s wife in Rizwana torture case

Islamabad-A court of law on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge, in housemaid Rizwana Bibi torture case. Somia Asim was presented before the Judicial Magistrate Hafeez Ahmed after her judicial remand expired. The court while extending their judicial remand for 14 more days, ordered police to present the accused again on September 4, 2023. Somia Asim is in Adiala Jail after a a court in Islamabad rejected her bail petition in the Rizwana Bibi torture case last week. The 14-year-old housemaid Rizwana Bibi was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge Chaudhry Asim Hafeez, in her house located in a private housing society along with GT Road. A case was registered against Somia Azim on complaint of parents of the girl at a police station.

In the FIR, the father of Rizwana Bibi said that her daughter was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. He added that the lady landlord did not pay a single penny of salary to his daughter while had not taken her to doctor despite serious injuries she suffered due to torture by the wife of judge. Police arrested the accused Somia Asim after a local court rejected her bail in Rizwana Bibi torture case.

Separately, a civil judge/ judicial magistrate Rawalpindi Wajiha ul Hassan has granted the investigators of anti graft body two days extension in physical remand of two sub inspectors of Punjab police involved in misusing their authority and receiving bribe. The court also ordered the investigators of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region to reproduce the accused on August 24 for further proceeding. The investigators of Anti Corruption Establishment produced the two SIs of Chakwal Police namely Muhammad Akhter and Muhammad Safeer before the judge and pleaded that the investigators had recovered 3 tempered motorcycles and a Mehran case with fake number plate. They argued that the investigators have to recover booty from the possession of accused police officers, therefore, seven more days physical remand is required. The judge had granted the ACE Rawalpindi Region investigators two days remand of the police officers.